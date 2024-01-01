A History of Suits in Card Games

This is an excerpt from the second edition of my ebook, How to Design Card Games. One of the earliest uses of suits in tabletop games comes from the 12th century. Chinese dominos first had two suits: the Chinese suit and the Barbarian suit (later renamed to the Civil suit and the Military suit, respectively, so as not to disrespect the “barbarians” that had taken over). Unlike modern understandings of suits, these suits were not visually indicated; players simply had to memorize which domino tile belonged to which suit. For […]