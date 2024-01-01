GM Principles & Moves
This post is an excerpt from The Best-Delayed Plans: The Game Master’s Guide to Adventure Prep. Powered by the Apocalypse (PbtA) games—games in the school of design of Apocalypse World—often outline moves and principles for Game Masters. While these are typically intended for use during play, they can also be useful in prep, no matter which RPG system you use. Principles Here are some principles to keep in mind during prep— Moves While principles guide overall play, in PbtA games “GM moves” are the types of responses that GMs make […]
wwwBASIC: Google’s Browser BASIC
Google released an elegant but incomplete open-source implementation of BASIC in 2018 and maintained it through 2022. The primary design goal was to run graphical QBASIC programs directly from the browser, without needing a machine-code emulator. The easiest way to experiment with Google’s implementation is through this editor. Unlike actual QBASIC, but like many browser-based implementations, you can’t STOP a program and can’t PRINT or change variables to speed your debugging. That’s because this implementation is not a traditional interpreter. Your BASIC program is translated to a series of JavaScript […]
Coriolis: The Third Horizon & The Great Dark
Free League Publishing is currently crowdfunding a new edition of its Coriolis science-fiction RPG – Coriolis: The Great Dark. The new edition is based on the updated Year Zero Engine, which powers their RPGs based on licensed properties: Alien, Blade Runner, The Walking Dead, etc. Unlike those games, Coriolis is their own IP, their own setting. I discovered its predecessor, Coriolis: The Third Horizon (ironically, its second edition) when seeking science-fiction modules for my Impulse Drive campaign. While I’ve never used its game engine, I did find the setting to be invaluable for prep and adventures. Billed as “Arabian […]
The Best Season of Star Trek: Discovery
The fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery premieres Thursday in the U.S. After compiling the Top 10 Episodes of Star Trek Lower Decks, in Chronological Order, I struggled with how to do something similar for Discovery. The series is a puzzle-box show, with season-long story arcs where episodes collect puzzle pieces to assemble. (Alas, sometimes the final picture doesn’t match what was on the box.) Given the show’s structure, I don’t think it would make much sense to watch the Top 10 episodes of the show in chronological order: […]
Chasing Adventure: A Fantasy PbtA with Fewer D&Disms
You can now back Chasing Adventure on Kickstarter, to get a hardcover copy of the book or to pre-order the PDF. And the game, which used traditional copyright during its development, is now part of the PbtA Commons! So you can integrate its text into your own PbtA hacks, as desired. The author, Spencer Moore, describes Chasing Adventure as “built to facilitate fast cinematic fantasy action-adventure.” I’ve typically pitched it as “DW-D&D,” that is as Dungeon World minus some elements of Dungeons & Dragons, removing ability scores, hit points, encumbrance, […]
Oðblgshezi: Calculator Words with a Twist
Oðblgshezi (pronounced /oth-blg-SHEH-zee/, with a syllabic /L/) is the name of a "language" consisting of English written with the digits of a calculator. You type in a number and then turn the calculator upside down to see the word. In order to make use of all ten digits, I persuaded the Anglo-Saxon letter eth (ð) to return from retirement to stand in for ‘TH’. For instance: SHIBBOLETH (SHIBBOLEð) 937088145 Here are the 10 letters of Oðblgshezi: I 1 Z 2 E 3 H (h) 4 S 5 G 6 L […]
Advent 101: Streamlined, Randomized Colossal Cave Adventure
This afternoon I’ve been enjoying playing J.J Flash’s new implementation of Colossal Cave Adventure 101*, a hack of my streamlined and randomized take on the original Adventure game. You can now play Advent 101 in your web browser! My key innovation to Crowther & Wood’s adventure was heretical: I randomized the map. Heretical because the original map was a faithful simulation of Mammoth Cave in Kentucky. But the random map makes the game more replayable. While the ways to overcome each obstacle are the same from game to game, and resemble the […]
A History of Suits in Card Games
This is an excerpt from the second edition of my ebook, How to Design Card Games. One of the earliest uses of suits in tabletop games comes from the 12th century. Chinese dominos first had two suits: the Chinese suit and the Barbarian suit (later renamed to the Civil suit and the Military suit, respectively, so as not to disrespect the “barbarians” that had taken over). Unlike modern understandings of suits, these suits were not visually indicated; players simply had to memorize which domino tile belonged to which suit. For […]
Gamifying Your Task Management
Email is a cruel master. When I first started working in an office, in the 1980s, we shared files via “sneaker net” – taking them back and forth on floppies. Very high tech. For customers and prospects, we sent and received documents overnight through FedEx, then we sent and received faxes. When we first got email, we could only email other people in our building. Then, of course, we could finally email through the Internet. Over time, my In Box became my master, often to the detriment of my true […]
Star Trek Panic: Klingons, Romulans, and Tholians, Oh, My!
I first played Star Trek Panic in 2018, playing it twice, and I loved it so much I bought it for my father for his birthday, as he was a fan of Star Trek when it premiered. Well, neither he nor I ever got around to playing the game until I visited him recently. I’ve now played it six times total, working through all the missions twice. Star Trek Panic is a cooperative game where each player is one of the main characters from Star Trek: The Original Series—Kirk, Spock, McCoy, Uhura, Scott, Sulu, or Chekov. […]
Customizing Stonetop
During its beta, I ran Stonetop pretty much Rules As Being Written, though we didn’t always update to the latest version. As I wrote in my review of Stonetop, “My hacks to the system were minimal: integrating a Flashback move to keep things advancing, and experimenting with different forms of prep (threat maps, Monster of the Week countdowns).” More often I brought in material that Jeremy Strandberg, Stonetop’s author, and Jason Lutes, his publisher, had created elsewhere. Flashback For my Dungeon World campaign, I had hacked together this move: Flashback When you propose that you took some previously undeclared action in the […]
U.S. Gamers Prefer the Familiar
From 2016 to 2020, I belonged to a board game group which typically played a new game every week. Meanwhile, my parents still play Scrabble every day, sometimes twice a day. Two very different extremes. My parents are in good company. In a newsmaker survey of 1,059 U.S. adults, 54% of adults would prefer to play a board game that they had played before, while just 16% would prefer to play a board game new to them (20% have no preference, and 10% don’t play board games). While the 16% who prefer […]
RPG Sessions with 8 or More Players
I ran 5e with 8 to 10 players for two campaigns. The first campaign was an open table at our FLGS (Friendly Local Game Store). That campaign quickly grew from 3 players the first session to a peak of 12 players once (on which occasion we split into two separate tables with two DMs). Given the shortage of DMs, you too may find yourself with lots of players. My key advice: In general, just embrace the chaos! Roll with the punches! All my plans went out the window fairly quickly […]